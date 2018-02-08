Mueller Water Products Announces New Head of Investor Relations

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced that Whit Kincaid has joined the Company as its new head of investor relations.



"We are excited to have Whit join Mueller Water Products where he will be a valuable addition to our team. His unique combination of skills and experience will further strengthen our investor relations and corporate development programs. Whit will focus on enhancing our interactions with our shareholders and the overall investment community, while also serving as an internal partner to develop and execute our strategic initiatives," said Martie Edmunds Zakas, Chief Financial Officer.

Whit is an experienced finance and business leader with over twenty-years of experience in planning and analysis, business strategy and investor relations. Most recently, he has served in finance and investor relations roles with Krispy Kreme Doughnut and Denny's Corporation. Whit holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University and will serve as Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, reporting to Martie Edmunds Zakas.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

