Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018.



