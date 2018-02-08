Michael Pluff Joins Technology Firm Exacter, Inc. as Executive Vice President

COLUMBUS, OH, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exacter, Inc., a cutting edge Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and utility analytics company from Columbus, Ohio, appoints Michael D. Pluff as the new Executive Vice President. Michael will be responsible for business development, sales, technical support and marketing activities and will manage both national and international sales channels for the company.



"Michael is an electrical engineer and MBA business manager with unique experience in both the utility industry and with technology firms involved in remote monitoring and system controls," states Exacter CEO John Lauletta. "His proven track record for developing new business and catalyzing sales channels makes him an important strategic asset to our senior management team."

Michael's background includes high-level management and sales positions with Johnson Controls, Emerson, Wesco, Grid Point, and most recently Brooks Utility Products. "I have been following Exacter's emergence in the utility industry for more than five years," states Michael Pluff. "Exacter is a company that is changing the game in the way electric utilities prevent outages and manage their overhead assets. I jumped at the opportunity to be part of this exciting transformation that is taking place in the industry and am looking forward to driving Exacter technology's acceptance among grid reliability thought leaders and practitioners."

Mike is joining the company at a time of growth and expansion for Exacter. The company moved to its new Shrock Road headquarters in Columbus at the end of January. "We needed more space to grow and a place to do training on our technology," continued Exacter CEO, Lauletta. "The timing of Michael joining the company and the move to enhanced facility capabilities is perfect."



EXACTER®, Inc. is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company that focuses on electric utilities worldwide. Exacter's multiple patents and trade secret algorithms create a platform technology for providing unique visibility into grid health, identifying areas of safety and system risk, and informing asset management and intelligence-based reliability initiatives.





For additional information, contact: Jason Nowland The Nowland Group | Exacter Corporate Communications jason@nowlandgroup.com 614-332-1994 www.exacterinc.com