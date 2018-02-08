Flex LNG invites to Investor Day 27 February 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the scheduled 2017 fourth quarter and full year presentation, Flex LNG Ltd (OSE:FLNG) is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financiers and media to take part in our Investor Day on Tuesday 27 February, 2018 at 12:30 CET.



Agenda for the Investor Day:

12:30 - Lunch, coffee and registration

13:00 - Fourth quarter earnings results and Investor Day presentation. Presenters: Jonathan Cook (CEO) and Øystein M. Kalleklev (CFO)

14:00 - LNG shipping market outlook. Presenter: Gonzalo de Arteaga, senior analyst LNG at Fearnleys

14:30 - Coffee break

14:45 - LNG carrier technology perspectives. Presenter: Johan Petter Tutturen, VP Gas Carriers at DNV GL

15:15 - Q&A and round table discussion

15:45 - Adjournment

Venue for the event: Høyres Hus, Stortingsgata 20, 0161 Oslo, Norway.

In order to attend the event you may do one of the following:

1. Attend the physical event at Høyres Hus

Please e-mail your attendance to: ir@flexlng.com prior to Friday 23 February, 2018.

2. Attend Event by Webcast

On conference day, go to the follow link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dt8hvmfm to register in order to view the webcast starting 13:00 CET on Tuesday 27 February, 2018.

3. Attend Event by Conference Call

On conference day, call one of the following participant dial-in telephone numbers:

International Dial-In/UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Norway Local: +47 2100 2610

USA Local: +1 646-828-8193

Conference ID for all participants is: 7727996

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. Q&A session will be held at the end of the presentation / teleconference / webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session. Replay details will be available at www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +47 90 88 56 65

E-Mail: IR@flexlng.com