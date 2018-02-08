Flex LNG invites to Investor Day 27 February 2018
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the scheduled 2017 fourth quarter and full year presentation, Flex LNG Ltd (OSE:FLNG) is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financiers and media to take part in our Investor Day on Tuesday 27 February, 2018 at 12:30 CET.
Agenda for the Investor Day:
12:30 - Lunch, coffee and registration
13:00 - Fourth quarter earnings results and Investor Day presentation. Presenters: Jonathan Cook (CEO) and Øystein M. Kalleklev (CFO)
14:00 - LNG shipping market outlook. Presenter: Gonzalo de Arteaga, senior analyst LNG at Fearnleys
14:30 - Coffee break
14:45 - LNG carrier technology perspectives. Presenter: Johan Petter Tutturen, VP Gas Carriers at DNV GL
15:15 - Q&A and round table discussion
15:45 - Adjournment
Venue for the event: Høyres Hus, Stortingsgata 20, 0161 Oslo, Norway.
In order to attend the event you may do one of the following:
1. Attend the physical event at Høyres Hus
Please e-mail your attendance to: ir@flexlng.com prior to Friday 23 February, 2018.
2. Attend Event by Webcast
On conference day, go to the follow link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dt8hvmfm to register in order to view the webcast starting 13:00 CET on Tuesday 27 February, 2018.
3. Attend Event by Conference Call
On conference day, call one of the following participant dial-in telephone numbers:
International Dial-In/UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway Local: +47 2100 2610
USA Local: +1 646-828-8193
Conference ID for all participants is: 7727996
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. Q&A session will be held at the end of the presentation / teleconference / webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session. Replay details will be available at www.flexlng.com
For further information, please contact:
Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +47 90 88 56 65
E-Mail: IR@flexlng.com