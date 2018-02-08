ERYTECH to Present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference





LYON, France - February 8, 2018 - ERYTECH Pharma ((Euronext Paris: ERYP, NASDAQ:ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held February 12-13, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Mr. Beyen will deliver ERYTECH's presentation detailing the Company's ERYCAPS platform and targeted treatment applications.

Details for the presentation are below:

Event: 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Presentation Room: Odets Room

Mr. Beyen, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on February 13th, 2018. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Naomi Eichenbaum at Naomi.Eichenbaum@erytech.com or visit the BIO CEO One-on-One Partnering webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's initial focus is on the development of products that target the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Company's lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status. With its improved safety profile, eryaspase aims to provide L-asparaginase to patients who cannot tolerate current non-encapsulated asparaginases.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (NASDAQ:ERYP). ERYTECH is also listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris ((ISIN code: FR0011471135, NASDAQ:ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

