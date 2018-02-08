WISeKey and ExWorks agree on amendments to the Existing Acquisition Line of Credit Agreement

ZUG, Switzerland - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISeKey and ExWorks have agreed on amendments to the existing acquisition line of credit agreement (the "Credit Facility"), including an extension of the maturity date of the loans drawn under the Credit Facility to January 16, 2020 from January 15, 2019 and a reduction in the interest rate from 1.5% per month to 1% per month. ExWorks continues to have the right to convert, at its option, the term loans, including any potential increase(s), together with any interest accrued thereon and fees payable in connection therewith, including the extension of the maturity, in WISeKey Class B shares. The applicable conversion price remains unchanged and corresponds to USD 4.74.

As previously announced, the Credit Facility can be up-sized or syndicated at the same terms for up to an additional USD 10.0 million by way of adding co-lender(s) or selling a participation interest.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About ExWorks Capital (www.exworkscapital.com)

ExWorks Capital, headquartered in the USA, is an international, import and export finance company that offers financing solutions to businesses utilizing its own capital as well as by leveraging its Delegated Authority granted by both the SBA and ExIm Bank.

ExWorks Capital's offerings include:

Export and Import Trading - ExWorks can provide between $500,000 and $25,000,000 per trade to suppliers that need the funds to be able to purchase goods for sale to international buyers, thereby eliminating the need to raise equity in order to fulfil international sales contracts.

Working Capital Financing - ExWorks can provide International Trade Receivable and Inventory Revolvers, including advancing on Raw Materials, WIP and Finished Goods, between $1,000,000 and $25,000,000.

Term Loan Financing - ExWorks can provide Term Loans between $10,000,000 and $100,000,000 to Foreign Customers.

