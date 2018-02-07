Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM)

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Bellicum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bellicum securities on the open market from May 8, 2017 through January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Company's lead product candidate, BPX-501; and (2) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 9, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.