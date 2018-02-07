Suncor Energy declares increased dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share on its common shares, payable March 26, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018. This dividend represents a 12.5% increase over the prior quarter and marks 16 years of consecutive annualized dividend increases.



Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

