Upper Street Marketing, Inc. Announces an LOI for the Acquisition of the Learn2Grow Division of Preferred Commerce, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Street Marketing, Inc. (OTC:UPPR) announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent with a planned closing date by March 15, 2018 to acquire the Learn2Grow division of Preferred Commerce Inc. (the "Company") which is a subscription driven company that specializes in consumer education and promoting healthier living.



The Company has two well-known products, Learn2Grow.com and Growums.com / Growumskidsclub.com.

Learn2Grow.com has been a go-to destination for the enthusiast gardener for nearly 10 years with millions of visitors each year and literally hundreds of millions of page views.

Learn2Grow.com, its content and databases are said to be the most accurate information available. The content has fueled universities, garden clubs and at one point was most of the data used to fuel any of the searches for plants or gardening information on Lowes.com. The Company and Lowe's had a partnership for nearly 3 years to provide content to Lowes.com.

Learn2Grow.com has recently teamed up with an expert chef to create a monthly subscription box product called "Dig In." Subscribers will receive a monthly box filled with everything needed to grow and prepare their own healthy food from seed to table. Subscribers will receive enough seeds and starter pellets to grow over $700 in vegetables, herbs and micro greens and each month they will receive new tools and gardening products to help them be successful growing. The differentiating factor is by including an expert chef, the product has now opened itself to an even wider market, cooking. Along with the gardening products the subscribers will receive culinary products such as kitchen utensils and tools, salts, spices, oils and an array of products to assist them in creating healthy meals with the very products they have grown from seed. The recipes and coaching are from the chef engineered to take even a poor cook and turn them into a home chef with the skills and creativity usually learned in culinary schools.

This is truly a "get with the times" subscription product with an audience of over 100 million people as potential customers and a potential market penetration into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Growums, the Company's second product, specializes in combatting childhood obesity and promoting healthy lifestyles through encouragement and education by offering products and services for children that provide the means to grow their own vegetables and herbs along with online educational visuals that help insure success and keeping children's attention. Children would receive their monthly box with seeds, soils, tools, activity booklets, plush dolls of the characters and other surprises that make their experience fun and educational at the same time with the best results being, the kids can eat what they have grown and have a healthier diet because of it. Growums has developed over 75 cartoon characters with names like Captain Eggplant, Frank Cilantro and Elvis Parsley. The characters come to life in over 100 videos that instruct the kids on exactly how to grow their herbs and vegetables from seed to plate. So far the product has been in retail stores, sold through schools and organizations as well as television and the internet.

Growums has sold over 1,200,000 of its gardening kits through schools and retail stores and has donated over 100,000 garden kits to underprivileged children in and out of the United States. The kits and other products were sold through Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement, Tractor Supply and many others, and are now being sold direct to consumer online through Growumskidsclub.com.

There are over 100 million households that grow vegetables in the U.S. alone, and it's estimated that over 28 million will participate in a box subscription. This is according to Shorr Packing, a leading provided for marketing and fulfillment for box companies.

Upper Street Marketing Inc. has deep knowledge in the subscription space and feels that Learn2Grow.com and its product Dig In has strong potential. CEO Gordon McDougall has said, "other companies in this space with products less enticing, have reached market caps in the hundreds of millions of dollars and we believe this product could be the next great product for the consumer. We are excited about the potentials for growth in the market and for our shareholders."

The Company's CEO Michael Ferraro said, "we have long looked for the right company to leverage the content and data that Learn2Grow.com has and now coupled with Dig In, I believe this has great opportunities."

The closing of the acquisition is expected by March 15 depending on due diligence. The terms of the acquisition are not certain yet but will most likely be cash and stock for certain assets and liabilities of Learn2Grow.com.

