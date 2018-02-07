EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Johnson & Johnson – JNJ

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) resulting from allegations that J&J may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2018, CNBC published an article stating that "court proceedings could expose potentially damaging documents" related to J&J's talc products, such as Johnson's Baby Powder. On this news, shares of J&J fell $7.29 per share or over 5% from its previous closing price to close at $130.39 per share on February 5, 2018.

Then, on February 7, 2018, during aftermarket hours, the Beasley Allen Law Firm issued a press release stating that "[l]awsuits filed by ovarian cancer and mesothelioma victims are revealing never-before-seen documents from Johnson & Johnson and talc supplier, Imerys, that shed light on just how prevalent asbestos and heavy metals are in the talc used in Baby Powder." The release stated that "[i]nternal Johnson & Johnson documents from 1972 note that asbestos was found in 100 percent of talc samples tested at the time, but this information was never released publicly." It further stated that J&J stopped funding a project designed to test talc samples for asbestos contamination once a majority of the sample batches were found to be positive for asbestos. On this news, shares of J&J fell during aftermarket hours.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by J&J investors. If you purchased shares of J&J at any time since February 6, 2013, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1288.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or dsadeh@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

dsadeh@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com