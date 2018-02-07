FREEDOM BOAT CLUB LAUNCHES MAJOR FRANCHISE EXPANSION IN EUROPE WITH JEANNEAU

Venice, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club (FBC), the world's oldest and largest boat club with 150+ North American locations in 30 states and Canada, has just signed an alliance agreement with Jeanneau to cooperatively develop Freedom Boat Club franchises among its European dealer network.

Freedom Boat Club and Groupe Bénéteau executives share a toast to celebrate their new FBC alliance. From left, Groupe Bénéteau Boat Division Business Development Director, François Rodrigues, Jeanneau CEO Jean Paul Chapeleau, FBC VP Business Development Barry Slade, FBC President/CEO John Giglio, and Groupe Bénéteau CEO, Hervè Gastinel.









According to FBC President and CEO John Giglio, the FBC franchise model is now being offered to Jeanneau retailers in Europe who have the opportunity to develop FBC locations in their local market using Jeanneau outboard-powered boats.

"Our Jeanneau European alliance grew out of a strong relationship with the Groupe Beneteau brands here in the U.S., as a growing number of our franchisees have placed Jeanneau, Four Winns and Glaston outboard boats in their fleets," said Giglio.

"We are very pleased to be working directly with Jeanneau in the launch of our successful boat club franchise throughout Europe," he added. "Jeanneau and its dealers clearly understand and embrace the benefits of the sharing economy, and the boat club model specifically."

Based on current interest and development activity, Giglio expects to announce multiple Freedom Boat Clubs operational in France this spring, with additional expansion elsewhere throughout Europe to follow. A group of Jeanneau dealers attending the Miami International Boat Show next week are confirmed to meet with Freedom Boat Club executives to tour a large Florida-based Freedom Boat Club franchise operation.

Giglio believes the new international expansion will be good for business, but also very good for the more than 30,000 Freedom Boat Club members throughout North America and those who will join abroad.

"One of the most exciting aspects of this international expansion is our exclusive membership benefit featuring reciprocity," he said. "Our Freedom Boat Club members around the world will enjoy full access to our fleet of boats wherever clubs exist, and that will now include international ports of call."

"The boat clubs are a real trend that our dealers are keen to develop," confirms Jean-Paul Chapeleau, Jeanneau CEO. "For Jeanneau dealers, it's a unique opportunity to benefit from an experienced partner while launching this new service to our customers."

For more information about FBC's North American and international franchise program and available markets, visit www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com. For more information about Freedom Boat Club, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com

ABOUT JEANNEAU

Created in 1956, Jeanneau designs, produces and sells a wide range of outboard and inboard powerboats, sailboats and yachts ranging from 15 to 64 feet in nearly 70 countries via its network of 350 dealerships. Skillfully and elegantly designed boats, with pure, contemporary, yet timeless lines, the expertise and quality brought by world-renowned naval architects make Jeanneau a reference in its field.

