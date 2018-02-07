HelpComm, Inc. Receives "Direct Vendor" Status from the Nation's Largest Consumer Wireless Carrier

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Via OTC PR Wire -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that its acquired subsidiary, HelpComm, Inc., has received "direct vendor" status from the nation's largest consumer wireless carrier. In addition, the Company continues to explore more business partnerships to address the burgeoning telecom market.

Mr. Johnny Bolton, HelpComm's Founder, commented: "We are very excited to be a member of the Bravatek family. Together we are significantly stronger to obtain these kinds of business opportunities to address the multitude of telecom needs found across the US. Having the capabilities and skill sets of Bravatek behind us has already opened up many new potential strategic partnerships."

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Chairman and CEO of Bravatek, commented: "We are sincerely pleased with the seamless integration with HelpComm and are already capitalizing our combination of skill sets to position us to rapidly gain more business on our own and through executed business alliances. We believe at Bravatek that the speed-of-execution is just as important as execution and HelpComm shares this operating philosophy."

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

