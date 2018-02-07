Adamas to Present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) today announced that Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adamas, is scheduled to present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live from the Investor section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events.cfm and available through March 15, 2018.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas is using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology to redefine the treatment experience for patients suffering from chronic neurological diseases. The company is building upon the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, with a pipeline of differentiated investigational programs, which includes ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified-release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Adamas' goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of neurological medicines intended to lessen the burden of disease on patients, caregivers and society. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Kim Kraemer

415-939-9033

kkraemer@waterhousebrands.com

Investors:

Ashleigh Barreto

Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

510-450-3567

ir@adamaspharma.com