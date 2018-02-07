Analytics Innovator and Former Apple Development Leader Joins Incorta Executive Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta, the enterprise analytics platform that bypasses data modeling to deliver real-time insights straight from operational data, today announced former Apple and Hewlett Packard product development leader Mohamed Dekhil, Ph.D., has joined the company as vice president of engineering.



With more than 27 years of experience and many industry credits to his name, Dekhil is a recognized innovator in the data analytics space. He has received 14 patents in the areas of data analytics, information management, personalization, application and service management, and performance analysis of real-time systems, and has been published in more than 60 journals and publications.

At Incorta, Dekhil is responsible for all product development and engineering efforts, and will help guide the company's overall strategic direction. Prior to Incorta, Dekhil worked at Apple, where he led a global team of more than 250 internal software developers and system analysts who built state-of-the-art enterprise services and applications for Apple's internal human resources, compensation, scheduling, and communications functions. Before Apple, Dekhil held several leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, including that of chief technologist for strategic innovations at HP Labs. As chief technologist, he helped ideate and bring to market new solutions for multi-channel information capture and management, personalized information delivery, social media analytics, and opinion mining.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Mohamed to Incorta," said Osama Elkady, chief executive officer (CEO) of Incorta. "As an inventor and veteran engineer, he's everything we could hope for in our new engineering leader. He's intellectual and disciplined, yet he cultivates an openness, curiosity, and passion for all-things-data that keep him at the leading edge of the field. I'm confident Mohamed's zest for—and first-hand experience developing—data analytics, mobile applications, and cloud platforms will greatly benefit Incorta and our customers as we move through our next phase of growth."

By eliminating the need for costly join operations, Incorta's unique Direct Data MappingTM engine enables true "insight freedom" via ad-hoc, self-service analytics that aggregates large, complex business data in real time. Innovative, fast-growth companies—including one of the three largest consumer electronics companies, one of the largest global social media companies, a top 10 private university, Broadcom, and Toast—rely on Direct Data Mapping to gain secure, sub-second access to meaningful business insight.

"As someone open to and appreciative of new ways for solving seemingly insurmountable technology problems, Incorta's approach definitely appealed to and impressed me," said Dekhil. "The destructive lag in business insights caused by inaccessible, siloed data is a big issue that's plagued the industry for years. I've never seen any company attempt to solve this problem in the way that Incorta does, but it works, and the analytics speeds it delivers are faster than anything I've ever seen. I believe what Incorta offers today—while amazing—is just the beginning of what can be done to simplify and evolve the data analysis process. I'm excited to join the revolution."

Dekhil earned a doctorate and a Master of Science in computer science from the University of Utah, and a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Alexandria University.

Dekhil to Present at Upcoming Gartner Conference

Dekhil will co-present a session entitled "Bypassing Data Modeling to Deliver Complex Operational Reports in Only Seconds" on Monday, Mar. 5 at 6:30p.m. at the upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2018, to be held Mar. 5-8, 2018 in Grapevine, Texas.

About Incorta

Incorta's enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, augmenting—or bypassing—the need for a traditional data warehouse. Powered by the industry's first Direct Data MappingTM engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations altogether. Incorta's powerful software engine allows companies to go from transactional data directly to business analytics at speeds unheard of in the current analytics environment. Incorta reduces from months to days the time required to roll out new analytics applications, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds.

Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Kleiner Perkins, Incorta is deployed in the Fortune 10, and powers analytics for some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies.

To learn the fastest way to what matters, visit www.incorta.com

