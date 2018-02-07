Corizon Health Names New CFO

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help meet Corizon Health's goal of redefining the nation's standard of excellence for correctional healthcare, CEO Steve Rector today announced Shalin Shah has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.



Most recently the CFO of two prominent St. Thomas Health medical centers – Midtown and West – Shah brings more than 25 years of hospital experience serving in both the chief financial and chief operating officer roles.

"I had the pleasure of working directly with Shalin in previous hospital leadership positions and believe his unique combination of healthcare operations and financials will significantly drive productivity and efficiencies," Rector said.

Under new ownership and a new board of directors since a 2017 recapitalization, Corizon is working to standardize healthcare processes throughout the organization. Rector, who was tapped to lead the company this past December, said his goal is to implement processes that may be measured across a number of outcomes.

"Shalin's experience with implementing processes to ensure alignment between spending and strategic goals is crucial to right-sizing this company and making sure that our patients and our clients are receiving quality care at an affordable price," Rector said.

Corizon recently announced a May 1st consolidation of corporate operations into its Brentwood headquarters designed to improve efficiencies and performance. Shah said he looks forward to again working with Rector on improving a healthcare system's performance.

"There is such a tremendous opportunity here to make a demonstrable difference on the standard of care and service in correctional healthcare," Shah said. "I am really looking forward to applying many of the processes, benchmarks and metrics used in healthcare to this specialized field."

