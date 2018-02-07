PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 7 February 2018 - Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Norges Bank on 2 and 5 February 2018.

Norges Bank notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 3% threshold since 1 February 2018 and downward crossed the 3% threshold since 2 February 2018 and now holds a total of 2,004,478 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 2.67% of the current 75,065,990 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx.

The latest notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : a person that notifies alone

: a person that notifies alone Persons subject to the notification requirement : Norges Bank, Norway

: Norges Bank, Norway Transaction date : 2 February 2018

: 2 February 2018 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 75,065,990

: 75,065,990 Details of the notification:

Holders of voting rights / Holders of equivalent financial instruments % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both Norges Bank



2.32% 0.35% 2.67% TOTAL 2.32% 0.35% 2.67%

* Type of financial instrument: shares on loan (right to recall)

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank actvities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

