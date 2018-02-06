Giga-tronics to Announce Third Quarter Earnings and a Conference Call on February 12, 2018

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the third quarter ended December 30, 2017 on Monday February 12, 2018 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Capital Market.



Also on February 12, 2018, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results and provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2458 or (847) 413-3538 and enter PIN Code 7513 565#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under "Investor Relations". This conference call will reflect management views as of February 12, 2018 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare instruments used in the defense industry and YIG RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA".

Contact:

Temi Oduozor

Corporate Controller

(925) 328-4650 / toduozor@gigatronics.com