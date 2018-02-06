Market Overview

Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2018
VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today announced that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable on March 19, 2018 to shareholders of record as at February 26, 2018. This dividend will not be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Vecima products for the cable industry allow service providers a cost-effective Last Mile Solution® for both video and broadband access, especially in the demanding business services market segment. Vecima's Video Content Delivery and Storage business, operated under the Concurrent brand, includes solutions and software for industries and customers that focus on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering high value media assets. Vecima also provides fleet managers the key information and analytics they require to optimally manage their business under the Contigo, NERO Global, and FleetLynx brands. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

