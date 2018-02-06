CRCW EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving The Crypto Company and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased The Crypto Company ("Crypto") (OTCMKTS:CRCW) securities between August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017 .



There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company's stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months.

If you suffered a loss in Crypto you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

