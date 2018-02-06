Engine Group Announces New Leadership at Trailer Park

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine Group North American CEO Rick Eiserman today announced new executive leadership for content creation and entertainment marketing agency Trailer Park Inc. Zihla Salinas has been appointed CEO of Trailer Park Group and Matt Brubaker has been promoted to CEO & Creative Director of the Trailer Park Film Entertainment Division. Both Salinas and Brubaker will report to Eiserman.



Salinas will oversee the vision and direction of Trailer Park Group's business and integrated offering across the company's divisions. Zihla's role will be pivotal in honing and expanding the organization's breakthrough strategy, branding, creative and 360 production capabilities, and in helping to transform its clients' businesses for the future. She joins from DonerLA, where she was Executive Vice President & Managing Director, developing and overseeing operations, and playing an integral part in bringing the company's vision to life from the ground up. Salinas brings a unique expertise, as not only is her experience steeped in running formidable integrated creative businesses – previously she held executive positions at the parent company level for MDC Partners – but she has spent the last few years bringing data and digital expertise to such entertainment clients as Netflix, Disney, and E!.

"Trailer Park is the best of the best when it comes to entertainment marketing," said Salinas. "The agency has been pushing the boundaries of storytelling and large- and small-scale production to make, market and distribute content for years. With the shifts we have seen in the industry over the past decade, I believe the vast services offered by Trailer Park Group has allowed the agency to stay ahead of the industry, and I look forward to being part of the Group."

"Zihla's diverse experience and her understanding and foresight into the industry makes her the perfect leader to take us through the next phase," said Eiserman. "With the massive growth and momentum we've seen at Trailer Park and the broader Engine network over the past 12 months, we felt it was the right time to expand our leadership to propel Trailer Park and our clients into the future with the addition of Zihla and the promotion of Matt."

As President of Trailer Park's Film Division for the past decade, Brubaker brings extensive experience, creating cutting-edge content spanning theatrical, Broadway and home entertainment. Renowned in the entertainment marketing industry, Brubaker has contributed to massive growth at Trailer Park and to it garnering numerous industry accolades, such as recently being named CLIO Entertainment Agency of the Year. He has worked on award-winning campaigns, including for "Dunkirk," "Baby Driver," "Interstellar," "Mad Max," "Suicide Squad," "The Dark Knight Rises," "The Great Gatsby," "Godzilla," and "Ocean's Eleven." Prior to Trailer Park, Brubaker was a creative executive at New Line Cinema and at Warner Bros.

"When I joined Trailer Park nearly 10 years ago, I was blown away by our ability to capture hearts and minds through creative storytelling to audiences across the country and to drive people to view our clients' entertainment experiences. This was due, largely, to the creative force of Matt," said Eiserman. "I am thrilled with his promotion to CEO & Creative Director of the Trailer Park Film Entertainment Division, and look forward to watching as he continues to develop award-winning, audience-driving experiences for Trailer Park's growing roster of clients."

About Trailer Park

Trailer Park is a full-service agency specializing in content creation and entertainment marketing. By combining a storytelling expertise with large-scale production resources, Trailer Park is uniquely positioned to make, market and distribute content for its diverse client portfolio of major brands and top entertainment studios. With content creation at the center, Trailer Park also supports its clients with strategy, creative and the latest in digital services. Headquartered in Hollywood, the agency also has offices in London, Burbank, Calif. and New York. Trailer Park is part of Engine, a mid-sized global marketing services network comprised of specialist communications agencies that transform brands through a collaborative culture and business approach. Learn more about Trailer Park at trailerpark.com.

About Engine Group

Engine Group is an independent marketing and solutions services network designed to help businesses create connected experiences. Engine Group has a unique collaborative model that adds tangible value to clients, transforming their businesses through tailored solutions and seamless integration. With operating hubs in North America, the UK and Asia, the individual businesses within the network include WCRS, MHP Communications, Trailer Park, ORC International, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Deep Focus, Synergy, Calling Brands, Mischief, Fuel, Transform and Slice. Together, they cover a vast range of marketing services including market research, creative, strategy, digital, social media, advertising, public relations, and content creation and production. Clients include Google, Frito-Lay, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and all the major entertainment studios, including Warner Bros, Disney and 20th Century Fox. For more information, visit enginegroup.com.