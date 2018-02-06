Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Animal Health Summit

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Animal Health Summit.



When: Monday, February 26, 2018 Time: 11:25 AM Location: Bank of America Tower One Bryant Park 42nd St and 6th Ave New York, NY Presentation: Visit http://investors.pahc.com

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation



Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for use in the production of poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture. The company reported net sales of $764 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

