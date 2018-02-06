Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – BLCM

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Bellicum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BLCM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of Texas, and docketed under 18-cv-00338, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bellicum securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Bellicum operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer.

The Company's lead clinical product candidate, BPX-501, is an adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Bellicum has represented that BPX-501 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Company's lead product candidate BPX-501; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Bellicum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 30, 2018, post-market, Bellicum issued a press release entitled "Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Hold on BPX-501 Clinical Trials in the United States," announcing that it had "received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501."

On this news, Bellicum's share price fell $2.12, or 25.85%, to close at $6.08 on January 31, 2018.

