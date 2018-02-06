Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ:MHLD) is scheduled to report fourth quarter 2017 financial results following the close of regular stock market hours on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Maiden's press release and financial information will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.maiden.bm. In addition to being available on the investor relations website, the financial results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at https://sec.gov.



Maiden will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 beginning at 8:30 am ET. Art Raschbaum, Chief Executive Officer and Karen Schmitt, Chief Financial Officer will review the fourth quarter 2017 results via teleconference and live audio webcast. To participate in the conference call, please access one of the following at least five minutes prior to the start time:

Conference ID: 7193318

US/Canada callers: 877.734.5373

International callers: 973.200.3059

Webcast: http://www.maiden.bm/news_events

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on February 28, 2018 through 11:30 a.m. ET on March 8, 2018. To listen to the replay, please dial the following numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. or 404.537.3406 outside the U.S. and enter conference ID: 7193318; or access http://www.maiden.bm/news_events



About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Through its subsidiaries, which are each A rated (excellent) by A.M. Best, the Company is focused on providing non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies in the United States and Europe. As of September 30, 2017, Maiden had $6.8 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of $1.4 billion.