Invitation to BTS Q4 2017 interim report presentation and conference call

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and journalists to a combined Q4 interim report presentation and conference call with CEO Henrik Ekelund. The report will be presented in English at Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm. The presentation can also be followed via the web with opportunities to ask questions.





Conference call and web link:

Tuesday, February 20 at 09.30 am CET. Please dial any of the following numbers:

UK: +44(0) 203 008 9815



US: +1 855 753 2230



SE: +46(0)8 566 426 90

Follow the presentation via the link below:



https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q4-2017

Presentation venue:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm.

To participate at the presentation, register at https://financialhearings.com/event/10434





Preregistration is not required for participation via the webcast or conference call.





The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.





The presentation will be available later on



http://ir.bts.com/presentations.cfm

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin



Head of Investor relations

BTS Group AB (publ)



Ph: +46(0)8 5870 7002



Cell: +46(0)708 78 8019



Email: michael.wallin@bts.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including:

Assessment centers for talent selection and development

Strategy alignment and execution

Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs

On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business such as Chevron, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Tencent and Volvo Group.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

