TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR ESTABLISHES MILL FILM, A NEW VFX COMPANY IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

TECHNICOLOR ESTABLISHES MILL FILM, A NEW VFX COMPANY

IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Paris (France), 6 February 2018 - Technicolor ((Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX:TCLRY) today announced the launch of Mill Film, a new VFX studio for the theatrical/film production market. The initial production hub will be located in Adelaide, Australia with plans to expand into other film production locations to service its global clients.

Mill Film will service clients not currently addressed by Technicolor's MPC or Mr. X. The initial focus for the facility is on Film VFX for major studios and streaming services. Mill Film will also address emerging opportunities in the areas of immersive media such as virtual and augmented reality.

Working with the government of South Australia, which recently announced a newly expanded Post Production, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) rebate, Technicolor plans to establish a large facility in this State. Within 5 years, Technicolor projects that the facility will accommodate 500 artists and technologists. Mill Film will inspire the next generation of visual effects artists; create a diverse, dynamic and driven workforce; and work with the latest technologies on ground-breaking productions.

"The move will allow Technicolor to access VFX talent that is already in Australia and provides another hub from which to service our global clients," said Frederic Rose, CEO of Technicolor. "The Technicolor facility in Adelaide expands our footprint in the region, while enhancing the support we can provide clients who require world-class talent to work on productions around the globe - and around the clock."

Technicolor selected Australia as an opportunity to continue its expansion in Asia Pacific, building on its significant presence in India and North Asia. Australia provides a pool of proven creative talent; access to world-class universities; and a modern and mature infrastructure critical for high-end VFX projects.

