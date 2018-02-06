Targovax ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter and full year 2017 results presentation Thursday 15 February

Oslo, Norway, 6 February 2018 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, will announce its fourth quarter 2018 results on Thursday, 15 February 2018. A presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 CET.

Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:

Hotel Continental

Stortingsgaten 24/26

0117 Oslo

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through www.targovax.com.





For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.

The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:

The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses as potential multi-target, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. ONCOS uses an adenovirus that has been engineered to be an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In phase I trials it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was associated with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I combination trial in advanced melanoma we are seeking important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients.

The second platform, TG, uses neo-antigen cancer vaccines designed to specifically treat tumors that express mutated forms of RAS. Mutations to the RAS protein are common in many cancers and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability to enable the patient's immune system to develop a cellular response with the potential to identify and destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival and is already providing guidance for the future clinical development of this platform.

Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six indications.

Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) and know-how and have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of development.



