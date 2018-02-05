BrainStorm Welcomes New Director of Product Development

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm, Inc. is excited to announce the hire of Craig Clawson as the new Director of Product Development. Craig's extensive background in education, learning technology, and economics will provide the department and the company with experienced insight and tested strategies for BrainStorm's products and services.



Craig specializes in helping companies and individuals close skill gaps. His wide-spanning career has focused on developing innovative programs and high-level initiatives to help companies with talent development, improved operations, and business strategy.

Prior to joining BrainStorm, Craig was hand-picked by Jack Welch to be Dean of the Jack Welch Management Institute, where he led product curriculum and program design. Before that position, he was Managing Director of Duke Corporate Education, delivering custom learning experiences for clients worldwide.

Craig has additionally held several prominent positions in consulting and academia. His work with the Corporate Executive Board in Washington, DC helped large organizations improve their processes and strategies using data and best practices research. He also served in the Boston Office of Analysis Group, an economic, financial, and strategy consultancy. Craig has consulted and worked with a wide variety of companies including Baker Hughes, Energizer, HSBC, IBM, Microsoft, Textron, UBS, and Union Pacific.

Throughout his career, Craig has been actively involved in academia, teaching at both the University of Chicago and the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University.

Craig received an MBA and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Utah, magna cum laude.

"We are thrilled to have Craig join us here at BrainStorm," said John Wade, Principal Executive. "His proficient background in technology education and understanding for the challenges large enterprises face with software adoption will contribute greatly to our current offerings, as well as lend additional vision and strategy to how we will help our customers win with their software investments going forward."

About BrainStorm: A longtime Microsoft partner, BrainStorm, Inc. is a global provider of premier end- user software training. BrainStorm is one of Utah's fastest-growing SaaS companies, providing learning and change management solutions for thousands of companies. BrainStorm's intelligent learning platform is helping all users harness the power of their technology and change the way they work. For more information, please visit www.brainstorminc.com.

Press Contact:

Rachel Taylor

rtaylor@brainstorminc.com