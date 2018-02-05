Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: TSRO shares against TESARO Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ:TSRO shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by TESARO Inc.

Investors, who purchased shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) in March 2016 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ:TSRO shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that substantial undisclosed health risks, including anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock, were associated with Tesaro's intravenous formulation of Varubi, and that as a result of the foregoing, Tesaro's shares traded at artificially inflated prices between March 14, 2016 and January 12, 2018, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

