Aurora Spine Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV:ASG) ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares to up to 10,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Terms of the Offering are more particularly described in the Company's news release issued on January 11, 2018.



The Company anticipates that certain directors or officers of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation of any such director or officer in the Offering would constitute a related party transaction under Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"), but would otherwise exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company expects that the Offering will close in early February 2018. All securities issued by Aurora Spine in connection with this Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company's commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Sarina Mason

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com