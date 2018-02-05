KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) announced today that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.



KAR Auction Services, Inc. will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CST). The call will be hosted by KAR Auction Services, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Jim Hallett and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering conference ID # 2149019, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of www.karauctionservices.com.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks via telephone starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the call. The replay may be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering pass code 2149019. The archive of the web cast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of www.karauctionservices.com for a limited time.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in 110 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 17,600 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. www.karauctionservices.com.