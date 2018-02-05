Vancity Community Investment Bank announces Jay-Ann Gilfoy as new CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity Community Investment Bank™ (VCIB) today announced the appointment of Jay-Ann Gilfoy as its new CEO, effective March 1, 2018.



"Jay-Ann is a visionary leader with the expertise to implement our exciting new growth strategy," says VCIB board chair Tamara Vrooman. "Her ability to develop high-performing teams and her future-oriented focus will be essential as she works with the VCIB board and employees to expand the scope of operations."

VCIB – previously known as Citizens Bank of Canada – relaunched in April 2017 as Canada's first Schedule 1 community investment bank focused exclusively on the triple bottom line (people, planet and prosperity). A national subsidiary of Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Vancity), the bank offers financing and expert advice to organizations addressing local community issues, such as impact businesses, social enterprises and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area.

Jay-Ann is joining VCIB after nearly four years in senior leadership roles at Vancity credit union, including most recently as senior vice-president of digital solutions and business technology. Originally from Toronto, Jay-Ann brings more than 15 years' experience as a senior executive, and has held leadership positions at Coast Capital Savings and the B.C. Lottery Corporation. Jay-Ann replaces VCIB acting CEO Lisa Coltart, who will be returning full-time to her role as senior vice-president of enterprise services at Vancity.

About Vancity Community Investment Bank

Vancity Community Investment Bank is a federally chartered bank focused on community and environmental impact. Originally formed in 1997 as Citizen's Bank, VCIB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Vancity). VCIB differs from other banks in that it measures its success not only by profit, but also how it strengthens communities and helps the planet. VCIB offers project, portfolio and business lending; impact capital transaction advisory services; and investment banking for community and environmental enterprises.

