Treat Your Valentine to an Action-Packed Adventure You'll Never Forget at Pirate's Dinner Adventure!

BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're looking for a truly unique way to sweep your Valentine off their feet, then Pirate's Dinner Adventure is perfect for you! You'll climb aboard Sebastian the Black's ship and sail away to sea for an interactive evening filled with adventure and romance. While enjoying a delicious four-course meal, you'll witness feats of aerial artistry, swordplay, romance, death defying stunts and dynamic duels!



Treat your Valentine like a Pirate King or Queen with special ticket upgrades that will make your evening extra romantic! Action, adventure, romance and a delicious four-course meal! What more could you want on Valentine's Day?!





The Treasure Bay Theatre is comprised of tiered seating for up to 700 guests. Anchored in the indoor lagoon is an authentically replicated and fully rigged 18th-century Spanish Galleon under night sky lighting, afloat 300,000 gallons of water. During this exciting show, you'll dine from the deck of one of six ships surrounding the galleon. You're sure to enjoy this exciting tale filled with the perfect blend of intrigue, loyalty, betrayal, adventure and romance.

There are two special Valentine's Day upgrades available to make your evening extra special. You can treat your valentine like a Pirate King or Queen with the following romantic upgrades (packages available 2/8/18-2/19/18):

Loot of Love Upgrade ($25 Upgrade):

One souvenir photo Two glasses of champagne One forever rose

Treasure the Night Upgrade ($54 upgrade):

Two lobster tails Two slices of chocolate cake Two glasses of champagne One souvenir photo One forever rose



Pirate's Dinner Adventure will be presenting two shows on Valentine's Day- one at 5:00pm and one at 8:00pm. You can also take advantage of the limited time Valentine's Day special of $39.95 for adults and $28.95 for children with the code PDA-FEB18 (tax, fee & gratuities not included- regular price adults $61.95 and children $36.95). Grab your tickets now before it's too late! For tickets, call 1-866-439-2469.

Pirate's Dinner Adventure

7600 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

www.PiratesDinnerAdventureCA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82329e6d-cd4e-45f3-a494-785c5fc0f7e4