S&P Global Ratings communicated today that it has raised its long term corporate credit rating on FCA N.V. from "BB" to "BB+", while maintaining the Positive Outlook.

The short-term credit rating is confirmed at "B".

London, 5 February 2018

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24b16c32-15bc-412b-888e-2c2cdc612677