DINANT RETAINS INTERNATIONAL CERTIFICATION ON SUSTAINABILITY

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporacion Dinant has retained two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications – ISCC EU and ISCC Plus – in recognition of the sustainability of its raw materials and products, the traceability of its supply chain, and its control of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Dinant's biogas recovery unit at its oil extraction mill in the Aguan has enabled the company to reduce its use of fossil fuels by 6 million gallons since 2008."









The audits of Dinant's African Palm oil plantations and extraction mills in the Lean and Aguan regions of Honduras were carried out by an independent third-party certification body, which determined that the company's facilities meet the stringent legal requirements of the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive and Fuel Quality Directive.

Company Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "Once again, Dinant has been externally audited by a neutral and credible organization and found to be in compliance with its social and environmental obligations. ISCC EU and ISCC Plus are two highly coveted certifications. I am delighted with the impressive results of the significant resources we have invested to meet stringent international standards regarding the economic, environmental and social impact of our African Palm oil business; the sustainability of our supplies; and our engagement with all local stakeholders."

In addition to the standard ISCC audit, Dinant underwent an in-depth Social Impact Assessment and a Land Title Legal Review. This was in response to complaints made to the ISCC by two Aguan peasant movements who claimed legal ownership of some Dinant plantations and alleged that they had been involved in social conflicts with the company. The ISCC audits found Dinant to be compliant on both fronts.

Roger Pineda continued, "There are few sustainability certifications which go to such depth, especially regarding the social impact assessment and the land title review. The auditors confirmed that people impacted by our operations can talk to us, personally or anonymously, via our Regional Grievance Mechanisms in ways that are convenient to them. We listen to everyone and do our best to provide constructive solutions. Of course, while we are really proud of the progress we're making, we know there is still more work to be done."

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. The company employs 7,200 people worldwide, supports a further 22,000 livelihoods, and contributes significantly to the Honduran economy. All Dinant operating facilities in Honduras have been granted ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications for their environmental management systems and occupational health & safety. Dinant is implementing the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, an internationally accepted benchmark that strictly governs how the company vets, recruits and trains its security men and women. In addition, Dinant has removed all firearms from the security guards at its plantations, extraction mills and manufacturing plants.

