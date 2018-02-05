Security Innovation Webinar on February 7 Demystifies the New OWASP Top Ten Vulnerabilities

Wilmington, MA, Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, MA – February 5, 2018 – Security Innovation, the worldwide leader in software security training and assessment services, today announced that on Wednesday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT , the company will provide a complimentary webinar on how to harden web applications and bring development organizations up to OWASP compliance standards.

The Security Innovation webcast, "The OWASP Top Ten 2017 - Let's Cut to The Chase," is part of the company's ongoing educational programing for security, IT, and development professionals.

Anyone interested in learning about these critical web application security risks can register for the free webinar here.

Webinar overview:

Attendees will receive the expert insights needed to align their organizations to OWASP compliance. The OWASP Top Ten is the de facto Web application security standard because it reflects the evolving threat landscape, providing organizations a framework to manage and mitigate application security risk. This dual-presenter webinar will examine what's new and what's changed and take a closer look at the critical newcomers to the Top Ten from both offensive and defensive perspectives.

Topics to be covered:

The three newcomers to the OWASP Top 10 – Why they are tricky and how they elude traditional test efforts.

XSS and Injection – The mistakes organizations keep making that land these preventable threats on every Top 10 list.

Design flaws that cause vulnerabilities and the coding errors that expose them.

High impact actions to take that will reduce exploitability, prevalence and impact.

Presenters:

Kevin Poniatowski, Senior Security Instructor & Engineer, Security Innovation

Kevin brings an optimal blend of speaking ability, technical savvy, and an insatiable passion for security to Security Innovation's training customers. Kevin entered the application security field over a decade ago, and presently focuses on application security course development and delivering instructor-led courses.

Mark Burnett, Security Consultant

Mark is a security consultant, author, and researcher who specializes in application security, authentication, and hardening Microsoft Windows-based servers and networks. Since 1999 he has worked in myriad areas of IT security, developing unique strategies and techniques for protecting critical assets. Mark is author and co-author of a number of security books and publishes security articles for several web sites, newsletters, and magazines.

About Security Innovation

Since 2002, organizations have relied on Security Innovation for our unique software security expertise to help secure and protect sensitive data in the most challenging environments - automobiles, desktops, web applications, mobile devices and in the cloud. A best in class security training, assessment and consulting provider, Security Innovation has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Training for four consecutive years. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

