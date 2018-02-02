Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the February 5, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against OSI Systems, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the February 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSIS) securities between August 16, 2013 and December 6, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). OSI investors have until February 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion. To obtain information or actively participate in the class action, please visit the OSI page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/osi-systems-inc.



On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research published a report on OSI entitled "OSIS: Rotten to the Core." Therein, Muddy Waters alleged that there was corruption in the 2013 award of OSI's Albania concession. Muddy Waters claims that while the concession "has an estimated top line lifetime value of $150 million to $250 million," OSI "likely bribed somebody by giving half of it away for $4.50" since "[t]here was an unannounced transfer of 49% of OSIS's project company, S2 Albania SHPK, to a holding company owned by an Albanian doctor, for consideration of less than $5.00." Muddy Waters also alleged that "investigators' interviews with former employees yielded numerous anecdotes indicating OSIS is rotten to the core," including "knowledge of improper sales, cash payments to government officials, fraud in a significant contract, and that OSIS had narrowly avoided being debarred from doing business with the U.S. government."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $24.55 per share, or 29.2%, to close at $59.52 per share on December 6, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby injuring investors.

UPDATE: On February 1, 2018, OSI disclosed that the company is being investigated for compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. On this news, shares of OSI fell $11.71, or nearly 18%, to close at $54.89 on February 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that OSI acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) that OSI transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity purportedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) that OSI engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) that these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about OSI's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

