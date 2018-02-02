AMSC to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on February 5, 2018

AYER, Mass., Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), a global solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 5, 2018. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 am. Eastern Time on February 6, 2018. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the company's recent accomplishments, financial results and business outlook.

﻿Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://www.amsc.com/investors. The live call can also be accessed by dialing: 866-564-2846 and using conference ID: 3267381.

About AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are now powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally and are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks in more than a dozen countries. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

AMSC, Windtec and Gridtec are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation.

