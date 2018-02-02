The 13th Annual Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show Brings Top Travel Experts, Thousands of Vacation Options, International Culture and Cuisines to Los Angeles Convention Center Feb. 24 and 25

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th Annual Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, the Los Angeles area metro market's only consumer travel show, will be creating a weekend travel adventure of its own as it is the first stop travelers need to make on their next trip. Visitors will be part of an exciting travel and cultural marketplace, sharing taste of international and local travel and cuisine, authentic cultural entertainment, educational content as well as thousands of dollars in show-only travel deals at the Los Angeles Convention Center, February 24 and February 25.

"This is the largest travel event on the West Coast and is like a mini-world vacation in and of itself," said Unicomm CEO, John Golicz. "Los Angeles residents who love to travel come to the event to tour the global sights and sounds, participate in educational, hands-on seminars, as well as become inspired to take their next trip from experts from around the globe."

Strategically located at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show features more than 3,000 local travel experts from around the planet and hundreds of exhibits, thousands of dollars in savings with show-only travel deals, must-have products and gadgets and expanded programming.

Travel Celebrities on Hand to Create Wanderlust

Learn how Samantha Brown explores the world in her new PBS show, Places to Love, and find out what smart travelers need to know to navigate the world with Peter Greenberg. Spend less and see more insightful strategies for creating the perfect dream vacation no matter what the budget with Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of the Frommer's Guides. Join travel expert Rick Steves – as he shares the latest in smart European travel including traveling smoothly and affordably by stretching your travel dollar, eating and sleeping well, avoiding crowds, and packing smartly. In addition, he explores the pros and cons of exploring Europe by cruise ship, tour bus and independently.

Savvy Traveler Theater Provides Tips to Travel Smarter

Travel experts will cover a range of topics at the Savvy Traveler Theater, including how to travel safer and cheaper, how to maximize reward points, packing tips, must have technology tips and other travel hacks designed to maximize the travel experience.

Discover the World at the Destination Theater – Sponsored by Lonely Planet

Local destination experts will help attendees plan, personalize and book their next vacations while sharing their inside knowledge in workshops right on the show floor. From Guatemala to Alaska, Africa to Fiji, Italy to Taiwan, visitors will learn how to travel like a local at these half hour sessions.

Experience Music and Dance from Around the World

Featuring cultural performances from around the globe, the Global Beats Theater is where performers invite visitors to enjoy authentic cultural music and dance presentations during more than 20 sessions throughout the weekend. Attendees will enjoy performances from a variety of countries and styles.

Explore Hands-On Travel Experiences

The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show is full of interactive, hands-on activities fit for the whole family. From riding the resident camel, Eli, to learning how to scuba dive at the Go Dive Now Pool to experiencing Fijian culture with the Fijian tribal warrior dancers, and even the Visit Billings Montana sponsored Photo Booth, visitors will experience the world of travel right on the show floor.

The Los Angeles & Adventure Show will take place February 24th and February 25th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The show opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for travel professionals; the public can attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can purchase single-day and two-day tickets online now for the discounted rate of $11/$18 with promo code: LAPR or on-site for $15/$22. Children 16 and under are free and on-site tickets can be purchased with cash only. For tickets and event information, visit https://travelshows.com/shows/los-angeles/event-info/.

1000TravelTips.com is the event's national media sponsor. Supporting sponsors including Rick Steves' Europe Tours; Fiji; Indonesia; Taiwan Tourism Bureau; Tourism Thailand; and Discover Yosemite's Gateway. Contributing sponsor is Japan National Tourism Organization. Official Airline Partner is Aer Lingus. The Travel Right Pavilion is sponsored by Hilton Passport Program and the US State Department. Travel Industry Partners include Alaska Travel Industry Association, Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Africa, Africa Travel Association, Caribbean Travel Association, JAXFAX Travel Marketing, Pacific Asia Travel Association, Southeast Tourism Society, US Travel Association, and Visit Florida. Photo booth sponsor is Visit Billings. Other event sponsors include, the Epoch Times, Los Angeles Consortium of Online Travel, NTD, TravelingJules Production, Kind Traveler, and Man About World.

About Unicomm, LLC and the Travel & Adventure Show Series

UNICOMM LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas.

