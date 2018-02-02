Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on February 6, 2018

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. Management will then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.



Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 800-239-9838 if calling within the United States or 323-794-2551 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until February 13, 2018 which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 6763263 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including straight-mast and jointed-mast boomtrucks and other cranes. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.