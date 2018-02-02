One Love Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

One Love Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending relationship abuse by educating young people about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviours and then empowering and activating them to drive change in their communities, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Sharon Robinson, Vice Chairman and Yeardley Love's Cousin, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, February 5, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

One Love Foundation Contact:

Susie Hook

415-298-2722

susan.hook@joinonelove.org

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

ABOUT THE ONE LOVE FOUNDATION

Founded in 2010 to honor the memory of Yeardley Love, One Love's mission is to end relationship abuse by educating young people about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors and empowering them to be leaders driving change in their communities. Over the last few years, more than 200,000 young people in communities across the country have participated in the Escalation Workshop and almost 85 million have viewed the #ThatsNotLove campaign on social media. For more information, please visit www.joinonelove.org.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

