LAST CHANCE FOR OSI SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTORS TO ASSERT THEIR LEGAL RIGHTS AS DOJ AND SEC INVESTIGATE COMPANY: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSIS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Central District of California, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of OSI between August 16, 2013 and December 5, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



OSI Systems, Inc. produces medical monitoring and anesthesia systems, optoelectronic devices, and security and inspection systems. Its subsidiary Rapiscan Systems ("Rapiscan") provides metal detectors and X-ray machines for screening luggage and cargo.

On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "OSIS: Rotten to the Core" (the "Muddy Waters Report"). Citing a number of sources—including Albanian media reports, government documents, corporate filings, statements from former OSI employees, and statements from a former SAT official—the 19-page Muddy Waters Report asserted, that:

OSI had secured the Albania Turnkey Contract by corrupt means;



OSI had misled the SAT with respect to the capabilities of the Company's machines and thus secured a "greatly inflated" price for the Mexico Turnkey Contract; and



a culture of non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations was endemic at OSI, with "former employees painting a reasonably consistent picture of a company operating with disregard for the law."

On this news, OSI's share price fell $24.55, or 29.2%, to close at $59.52 on December 6, 2017.

Subsequently, yesterday, after the close of market trading, the Company announced that:

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said it plans to request information regarding Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") compliance matters, and;



The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Department of Justice ("DOJ') are investigating trading in the company's shares and have subpoenaed information regarding trading by executives, directors and employees, as well as company operations and disclosures in and around the time of certain trades.

On this devastating disclosure, the stock collapsed and traded as low as $50.50 per share, intraday, a decline of over 23%!

