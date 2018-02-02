Metso's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2017

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2016, unless otherwise stated.

Fourth-quarter 2017 in brief

Market activity continued at a healthy level

Orders received increased 2 percent, or 5 percent in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 684 million (EUR 672 million). Services orders decreased 2 percent, or increased 2 percent in constant currencies, to EUR 435 million (EUR 442 million)

Sales increased 5 percent, or 8 percent in constant currencies, to EUR 710 million (EUR 676 million). Services sales increased 4 percent, or 7 percent in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 458 million (EUR 442 million)

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 64 million, or 9.1 percent of sales (EUR 64 million, or 9.4%)

Operating profit (EBIT) totaled EUR 60 million (EUR 44 million)

Earnings per share totaled EUR 0.08 (EUR 0.17) and was affected by one-time tax-related items totaling EUR 29 million

Free cash flow was EUR 57 million (EUR 97 million)

Full-year 2017 in brief

Market activity improved compared to the previous year in all businesses

Orders received increased 9 percent and totaled EUR 2,982 million (EUR 2,724 million). Services orders increased 9 percent to EUR 1,897 million (EUR 1,741 million)

Sales increased 5 percent to EUR 2,706 million (EUR 2,586 million). Services sales increased 4 percent and totaled EUR 1,767 million (EUR 1,703 million)

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 244 million, or 9.0 percent of sales (EUR 274 million, or 10.6%)

Operating profit (EBIT) totaled EUR 218 million (EUR 227 million)

Earnings per share totaled EUR 0.68 (EUR 0.87) and was affected by one-time tax-related items totaling EUR 29 million

Free cash flow was EUR 158 million (EUR 339 million)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share (EUR 1.05)

Market outlook

Our market conditions are expected to develop as follows:

Remain stable for Minerals equipment and services

Remain stable for Flow Control equipment and services

The outlook represents our expected sequential market development with a rolling six-month view

President and CEO Nico Delvaux:

Despite our Flow Control segment and Minerals equipment delivering good performance, the fourth quarter proved to be difficult for us. The decline in the orders of the Minerals segment resulted mainly from mining equipment and services and was largely due to timing and tighter controls on terms and conditions. Performance of the Minerals segment fell short of expectations due to low deliveries of services and was further affected by the continued margin pressure in consumables. Constraints in both internal and external supply chain, following the significant ramp-up of activity during the year had an impact on Minerals profitability. While some of these challenges were specific to the quarter, heavy focus on improving our delivery capability and operational efficiency will remain a priority.

Nevertheless, 2017 included many positives that will continue to support Metso going forward. The market environment in our main industries improved throughout the year. We implemented a new operating model and initiated solid plans to strengthen our customer focus and promote innovation across the businesses to serve our customers in a better way. We are confident that these are the right steps in driving profitable growth going forward.

Key figures

EUR million Q4/2017 Q4/2016 Change %

2017

2016 Change % Orders received 684 672 2 2,982 2,724 9 Orders received by the services business 435 442 -2 1,897 1,741 9 % of orders received 64 66 64 64 Order backlog at the end of the year 1,439 1,320 9 Sales 710 676 5 2,706 2,586 5 Sales of the services business 458 442 4 1,767 1,703 4 % of sales 65 65 65 66 Earnings before interest, tax and amortization

(EBITA), adjusted 64 64 1 244 274 -11 % of sales 9.1 9.4 9.0 10.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 60 44 34 218 227 -4 % of sales 8.4 6.6 8.1 8.8 Earnings per share, EUR 0.08 0.17 -53 0.68 0.87 -22 Free cash flow 57 97 -41 158 339 -53 Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes, % 10.3 10.4 Equity-to-assets ratio at the end of the year, % 44.5 48.0 Net gearing at the end of the year, % 1.8 -1.8 Personnel at the end of the year 12,037 11,542 4

