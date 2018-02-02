Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 2, 2018 at 8:30 (CET +1)

Cancellation of Nokia's treasury shares registered

Espoo, Finland - The cancellation of 207 897 644 shares held by Nokia has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today. The total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is now 5 631 506 659. The decision to cancel the shares was announced in the fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial report issued on February 1, 2018.

