PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

GHENT, Belgium, 2 February 2018 - Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Consonance CapMan GP LLC on 30 January 2018.

Consonance CapMan GP LLC notified Ablynx that it has crossed downward the lowest threshold on 29 January 2018.

The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification :

downward crossing of the lowest threshold acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

: Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : Consonance CapMan GP LLC, Mitchell Blutt

: Consonance CapMan GP LLC, Mitchell Blutt Transaction date : 29 January 2018

: 29 January 2018 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 75,065,990

: 75,065,990 Details of the notification : - (no details required when downward crossing the lowest threshold)

: - (no details required when downward crossing the lowest threshold) Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held : Consonance CapMan GP LLC is controlled by Mitchell Blutt.

: Consonance CapMan GP LLC is controlled by Mitchell Blutt. Additional information: The holdings attributable to Consonance CapMan GP LLC arise from holdings of undertakings for collective investments that are managed by Consonance Capital Management LP (Consonance Capital Master Account LP) and Consonance Capital Opportunity Fund Management LP (P Consonance Oportunities Ltd.). As of this filing, the cumulative shares held in both Consonance Capital Master Account LP and P Consonance Opportunities Ltd were below 3% of the issuer's shares. Consonance CapMan GP LLC is the general partner of Consonance Capital Management LP and Consonance Capital Opportunity Fund Management LP and has the power to vote the securities in the ordinary course of its investment management business.

A full version of the transparency notification is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

