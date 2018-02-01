Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) will host a joint conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2018, to discuss their fourth quarter 2017 financial results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The companies will release their fourth quarter 2017 earnings reports prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock's website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-771-4371 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-847-585-4405 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Archrock conference call number 4635 4672.



A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock's website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-630-652-3042 for international calls. The access code is 4635 4672#.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. is a pure play U.S. natural gas contract compression services business and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. Archrock, Inc. holds interests in Archrock Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership and the leading provider of natural gas contract compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in the major oil and gas producing regions in the United States, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, is the leading provider of natural gas contract compression services to customers throughout the United States. Archrock, Inc. owns an equity interest in Archrock Partners, including all of the general partner interest. For more information, visit www.archrock.com.





For information, contact:

David Skipper, 281-836-8155