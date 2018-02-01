Industry Veteran Shauna Heydecker Joins vMOX Channel Team

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vMOX, LLC, the industry-leading mobility cost optimization and lifecycle management solution provider, today announced that Shauna Heydecker has joined the company as Senior Channel Manager. She will be based in the Boston, MA area and be responsible for the support and growth of partner sales in the Northeastern United States.



Shauna Heydecker, Sr. Channel Manager, vMOX





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecb84b26-dd82-4b52-8277-07fad61f2209

Ms. Heydecker has extensive channel sales experience and proven success in helping partners grow their business through relationship building, strategic selling and value creation. Most recently she served as the Vice President of Strategic Alliances at telecom expense management firm Global Sourcing Group (GSG), where she led business development activities across North America and Latin America. Over the course of her 20+ year career she has held sales roles at a variety of expense management and telecom companies, including Telesoft, MTS/AnchorPoint, One Communications and Lightship Telecom.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shauna to the vMOX channel team," stated Mike Saxby, Vice President at vMOX. "Her reputation, knowledge, relationships and laser-focused commitment to partner success make her an ideal fit for vMOX as we continue to expand our program."

"vMOX's innovative mobility cost optimization and management solutions, combined with our leading-edge portal and proactive support, are game-changers for mid-market, enterprise and global customers, as well as channel partners," added Ms. Heydecker. "I am beyond excited to be part of the vMOX team and look forward to helping both the company and our partners reach new levels of success."

About vMOX

vMOX has redefined the way businesses manage their mobility programs. Our cost optimization and lifecycle management platform combines integration, automation and our patent pending optimization technology to deliver unparalleled savings and unprecedented efficiency. Our skilled team proactively manages all processes, handling time-consuming activities including inventory tracking, device procurement, carrier negotiation and service moves, adds and changes, on our client's behalf. The revolutionary vMOX portal puts the power of our technology in the hands of our clients with an easy to use interface that simplifies administration and provides enterprise-level reporting and insight down to the individual line level. Our performance-based pricing model requires no upfront investment, so if we don't perform, the client doesn't pay! To learn more, please visit www.vmox.com

Media Contact:

Gene Rogers

Vice President, Marketing

grogers@vmox.com

(646)795-2012