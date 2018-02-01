The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay Inspires Random Acts of Kindness

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Way to Happiness Center of Tampa Bay located at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave is a community center which hosts seminars, events and will host a seminar in honor of the National Random Acts of Kindness Day, on Tuesday Feb. 13th at 6:30pm.





On Tuesday, February 13th the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay will deliver a seminar based on the precept, "Try to treat others as you would like to be treated," from The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living. The seminar will highlight the virtue of kindness, and treating others fairly in honor of the National Random Acts of Kindness day (February the 17th). The event is open to all and will begin at 6:30pm. Light refreshments are served.



Celebrated on February 17th, National Random Acts of Kindness Day has grown in popularity each year. It is celebrated by individuals, groups and organizations, nationwide, to encourage acts of kindness. It is a favorite day to many, as people everywhere are enjoying doing these acts of kindness.

"It requires no great stretch of imagination for one to recognize that if he were to be treated that way regularly by others around him, his life would exist on a pleasant level," wrote L. Ron Hubbard, the author of the Way to Happiness. "And it is doubtful if one would build up much animosity toward those who treated him in this fashion."

"National crime, hate crimes, bullying, etc. are often topics of the news and are all too often seen in our communities. The Way to Happiness Foundation of Tampa Bay works to inspire kindness, tolerance and such values in our neighborhoods and in our communities," said Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Foundation of Florida.

For more information about this event, or to participate please contact David at 727-467-6961 or davidl@twth.org.

About the Way To Happiness:

Authored by L. Ron Hubbard, the Way to Happiness provides a non-religious, common-sense guide to living a happier life. The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living.

That mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level, worldwide, by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and Mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all. The book has been distributed in more than 170 nations.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4b859d7-0b7e-459e-9c34-bb2803ad1d9a