Infinera to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2018

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018

Presentation: 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT

Speakers: Brad Feller, CFO; Jeff Hustis, Director of Investor Relations

Location: San Francisco, CA

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on "Events"

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Jeff Hustis

Tel. +1 (408) 213-7150

jhustis@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and simplify optical network operations. Infinera's end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. Infinera's unique large scale photonic integrated circuits enable innovative optical networking solutions for the most demanding networks. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at blog.infinera.com.

