Shire presentations at EAHAD 2018 demonstrate commitment to studying outcomes in patients with bleeding disorders

Shire presentations showcase heritage in Hematology

Zug, Switzerland - February 1, 2018 - Shire plc ((LSE: SHP, NASDAQ:SHPG), the global biotechnology leader in rare diseases, today announced the range of real-world and long-term research it will present at the 11th Annual Congress of the European Association of Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), taking place February 7-9 2018, in Madrid, Spain. Shire's presence at EAHAD, with five presentations, showcases its heritage in bleeding disorders and dedication to studying hemophilia patient outcomes.

"Shire is committed to the ongoing fight to address the significant unmet patient need for personalized treatments in hemophilia," said Dr. Peter Foertig, MD, Global Head Hematology Medical Affairs, Shire. "Our presentations at EAHAD represent years of real-world patient outcomes from our portfolio of hemophilia treatments and demonstrate Shire's continued dedication to improving patient treatment through personalized care."

Research presented at EAHAD will showcase Shire's broad hematology portfolio, which covers a wide range of indications for rare bleeding disorders. In addition to presenting new research at the congress, Shire will share updates related to its ongoing innovation in patient-centric care at a symposium titled Advancing Patient-Centric Care Through Innovation.

Shire's data presentations, to take place February 7-9 at EAHAD 2018, include:

Recombinant Von Willebrand Factor Administration: Dosing Considerations and Rapid Stabilization of Endogenous Plasma FVIII Levels in Patients with Severe Von Willebrand Disease (poster P117)

Dosing Considerations and Rapid Stabilization of Endogenous Plasma FVIII Levels in Patients with Severe Von Willebrand Disease FEIBA Global Outcome study (FEIBA GO) first data read-out: Real-world Bleeding Frequency in Patients with Inhibitors on Prophylaxis with Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (APCC) (poster P179)

Real-world Bleeding Frequency in Patients with Inhibitors on Prophylaxis with Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (APCC) Real world use of B-domain-deleted, porcine-sequence factor VIII (rpFVIII) in patients with Acquired Haemophilia A (AHA): Post-Marketing Safety (PMS) Studies in European Union (EU) and in the United States (US) (poster P181)

Post-Marketing Safety (PMS) Studies in European Union (EU) and in the United States (US) Rationale and Design of FEIBA STAR study : Revised Study Design (poster P180)

Revised Study Design The International AHEAD Study: Beneficial Effects of Prophylaxis in Patients With Hemophilia A Are Maintained Over 4 Years (poster P006)

These presentations are intended for scientific discussion only.

The upcoming research presentations at EAHAD follow the recently announced launch of the Irish Personalized Approach to the Treatment of Hemophilia (iPATH) study. Instead of focusing on standardized treatments, the iPATH study seeks to take the next step in treatment and will investigate new personalized treatment approaches by tailoring care based on the needs of individual patients. The Novel Clinical Study to Improve Personalized Care for Hemophilia patients was launched in December 2017.





About FEIBA (Factor VIII Inhibitor Bypassing Activity)

FEIBA® (factor VIII inhibitor bypassing activity) is indicated for the treatment of spontaneous bleeding and cover of surgical interventions in haemophilia A patients with factor VIII inhibitors and in non-haemophiliacs with acquired factor VIII inhibitors as well as for prophylaxis in haemophilia A patients with high responding inhibitors and frequent joint bleeding.

Please consult the FEIBA Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) before prescribing, particularly in relation to dosing and treatment monitoring.

Contraindications are hypersensitivity to the product, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and acute thrombosis or embolism (including myocardial infarction).

The Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) occurring in the highest frequency (common, greater than or equal to 1/100 to <1/10) were hypersensitivity, headache, dizziness, hypotension, rash, hepatitis B surface antibody positive.

Other symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions to plasma-derived products include lethargy and restlessness.

Additional Shire Product Information

For more information on antihaemophilic Factor VIII (recombinant), porcine sequence, please visit the EMA website.

For more information on von Willebrand factor (recombinant), please see the full Prescribing Information.

