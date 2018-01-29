Zecotek Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 29, 2018) -

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC:ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, today announced that the Company has closed its private placement announced on December 29, 2017, by selling 16,103,000 units (each a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,830,900.

Each Unit of the Company consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.43 per Share for a period of two years from closing.

The Company paid finder's fees consisting of cash fees totalling $98,997.99 and issued 329,993 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.43 per Share for a period of two years from closing.

13,819,666 of the Units and the Finder's Warrants are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 26, 2018.

Net proceeds from the funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes including the manufacture of products and strengthening and maintaining the Company's IP portfolio.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX:ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC:ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Technology Co. (China), Beijing Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.